Faster medicine: video calls bring psychiatrists to emergency room patients’ bedsides

Registered nurse manager Karen Turner shows a demonstration of the tele psychiatric station Monday August 27, 2018 with program manager Timothy W. Jones at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, Calif. The hospital is using tele psychiatry with Skype to evaluate patients experiencing psychiatric episodes who come to the hospital. The service assist with evaluations, prescribing medicine and referrals to outpatient care. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com