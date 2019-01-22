Living

Like stand-up comedy? Shows in Modesto, Turlock top week’s entertainment options

By Pat Clark

January 22, 2019 03:54 PM

Felipe Esparza arrives at the world premiere of “I Feel Pretty” at the Westwood Village Theater on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Los Angeles (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Comedy in Turlock

With his signature wild hair, Felipe Esparza is best known for raw, real-life comedy that relates to audiences. The comedian and actor also is known for winning the title prize in 2010 on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” He brings his stand-up show to the Turlock Community Theatre on Saturday, having more than two decades doing stand-up comedy.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26

WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 Canal Drive

TICKETS: $34.50-$49.50

ONLINE: www.turlocktheatre.org

Modesto-raised comic Marcella Arguello will perform at the Gallo Center for the Arts Jan. 25, 2019.
Comedy at Gallo Center

Modesto-raised stand-up comic Marcella Arguello returns for a homecoming show at the Gallo Center for the Arts. The Johansen High grad releases her first comedy album “The Woke Bully” next month. She has steadily made a name for herself — appearing on national television, writing for different TV series and hosting her own weekly comedy show in LA.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25-$35

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Movie and brews

Enjoy brews, appetizers, a film and a skype Q&A with the director at a screening at the State Theatre of “The Brewmaster.” Beer lovers can see director Douglas Tirola’s film about the craftsmanship, passion and innovation within the beer industry. The story follows an ambitious New York lawyer who dreams of becoming a brewmaster and a Milwaukee-based professional beer educator as he attempts to become a Master Cicerone.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Jan. 31

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $45

ONLINE: thestate.org

Gallo Center for the Arts

Double bill

Mariachi Reyna is the first all-female mariachi group in the United States. Created by Jose Hernandez, the group is making history in a genre where the songs are often by, and about, men. Opening for the group will be the Villalobos Brothers, which blends jazz, rock, classical and Mexican folk elements.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $24-$64

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Jim_Curry.jpg
Valerie L. Nestrick Gallo Center for the Arts


Music of John Denver

Jim Curry returns to the Gallo Center with his tribute to the music of the late John Denver. He’ll mirror Denver’s voice and clean-cut look while singing hits such as “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine,” “Calypso” and “Annie’s Song.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$49

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

MAPS ag science program

The next Modesto Area Partners In Science program features Ian C. Faloona from UC Davis who will speak on “Agriculture is a Major Source of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Pollution in California.” Ian’s research group investigates how trace gas emissions in marine and terrestrial boundary layers mix, disperse, and ultimately influence the Earth’s climate.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25

WHERE: Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall 132

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: modestoscience.wordpress.com

