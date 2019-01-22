Like stand-up comedy? Shows in Modesto, Turlock top week’s entertainment options

Digital Access for only $0.99
Comedy in Turlock
With his signature wild hair, Felipe Esparza is best known for raw, real-life comedy that relates to audiences. The comedian and actor also is known for winning the title prize in 2010 on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” He brings his stand-up show to the Turlock Community Theatre on Saturday, having more than two decades doing stand-up comedy.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26
WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 Canal Drive
TICKETS: $34.50-$49.50
ONLINE: www.turlocktheatre.org
Comedy at Gallo Center
Modesto-raised stand-up comic Marcella Arguello returns for a homecoming show at the Gallo Center for the Arts. The Johansen High grad releases her first comedy album “The Woke Bully” next month. She has steadily made a name for herself — appearing on national television, writing for different TV series and hosting her own weekly comedy show in LA.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$35
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Movie and brews
Enjoy brews, appetizers, a film and a skype Q&A with the director at a screening at the State Theatre of “The Brewmaster.” Beer lovers can see director Douglas Tirola’s film about the craftsmanship, passion and innovation within the beer industry. The story follows an ambitious New York lawyer who dreams of becoming a brewmaster and a Milwaukee-based professional beer educator as he attempts to become a Master Cicerone.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Jan. 31
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $45
ONLINE: thestate.org
Double bill
Mariachi Reyna is the first all-female mariachi group in the United States. Created by Jose Hernandez, the group is making history in a genre where the songs are often by, and about, men. Opening for the group will be the Villalobos Brothers, which blends jazz, rock, classical and Mexican folk elements.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $24-$64
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Music of John Denver
Jim Curry returns to the Gallo Center with his tribute to the music of the late John Denver. He’ll mirror Denver’s voice and clean-cut look while singing hits such as “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine,” “Calypso” and “Annie’s Song.”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$49
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
MAPS ag science program
The next Modesto Area Partners In Science program features Ian C. Faloona from UC Davis who will speak on “Agriculture is a Major Source of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Pollution in California.” Ian’s research group investigates how trace gas emissions in marine and terrestrial boundary layers mix, disperse, and ultimately influence the Earth’s climate.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25
WHERE: Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall 132
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: modestoscience.wordpress.com
