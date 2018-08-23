2018 Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 Honoree | Vincent Jamison

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING, WHY?
“You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” – Wayne Gretzky
I know it’s cliché, but ...
COMMUNITY OR PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Estate Planning and Business Attorney since 2009
- Board Member with Great Valley Academy School
- Former Board Member/Secretary for the Turlock Rotary Club
- Prior Board Member with the Estate Planning Council of Stanislaus County
- Modesto Chamber of Commerce
YOUR LIFE CHANGED WHEN:
The Great Recession. It hit right after I graduated law school and started my career. I lost my job. It was a major setback emotionally, financially, and mentally. I had never failed at something before; it was a new experience on a very personal level.
Looking back, this experience was a gift. I learned a couple major lessons through hitting “rock bottom.” The first lesson was financial. I learned that you can always spend more and the more I had the more I spent, but the less I had the less I spent. Life continued regardless of the amount. So, why not be content with living a little below your means? When you work hard and save, anything is possible. The second lesson I learned was that failure does not define you. Persistence and how you treat those around you does define you.
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW MOST ABOUT YOU?
This is a loaded question for me. I don’t like being in the spotlight, so for me to talk about myself is intimidating. If I had to sum it up, what I would most want people to know about me is that I love helping individuals through their unique moments in their life, whether it is a hard moment or a joyous one. I once heard a quote that captivated me, “People are so much more interesting than paper.” Being an estate planning attorney, much of my day involves reading, explaining or drafting paper. However, the paper in and of itself doesn’t really matter. The true joy in my life is helping and building relationships with the people who are behind the paper. Investing in those people, learning about them, taking time during my day to sit down and hear their story, their life. That is where my passion lies.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
Friends, family, and community! Modesto provides a wonderful blend of a small-town feel, where everyone knows everyone, while having a lot of economic and growth opportunities. It is a great place to start a business and raise a family.
Some of my favorite activities, that are only 10 minutes away, include meeting friends or family at one of our fine, locally-owned restaurants, walking on the Virginia Trail in the evenings with my beautiful little family, stand-up paddle boarding down the Stanislaus River on a hot afternoon, or mountain biking down the Dry Creek trails with my daughters.
At the same time, we are so close to the Bay Area cities, coastal beaches and mountains, you can do anything and still come back and sleep in your own bed that evening. I love it.
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IMPORTANT
With the hectic pressures of work, family life, and the daily routine, there is always an excuse not to be involved in the community. However, once you take the time to stop and become involved in the people and organizations around you, you add a whole new dimension to your life. For me it instantly refocuses my priorities away from the daily grind and onto things that really matter – the people and community around us! It has allowed me to see the big picture instead of focusing on just me and making my world egocentric. When you give to others what you receive in return is truly amazing. I believe if we want our community to be a better place then we need to get up and get involved. You get out of from your community what you invest into your community.
At A Glance
- Age: 35
- Occupation: Estate Planning and Business Attorney, Owner of The Jamison Firm
