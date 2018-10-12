Stanislaus County birth announcements (12/10/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
November 28
ETTER: Cassie and Tyler, Stockton, girl
KOEHLER: Kristin and Davin, Oakdale, girl
November 29
CAIN: Rachel and William Anselmi, Stockton, girl
DUENAS: Ana and Jose Mares, Stockton, boy
November 30
TIFFANY: Anissa and David Maes-Tyson, Manteca, boy
FLETCHER: Sheldy and Kodi, Oakdale, girl
DEWITT: Tanya and Coyle Travis, Tracy, boy
BELL-ESPINOZA: Caitlin and Gabriel Bell, Modesto, boy
PERRY: Tamara and Cristian Ortega, Patterson, boy
December 1
AUNE: Madelyne and Tyler, Pleasanton, girl
TOMA: Sonya and Basam Yalda, Modesto, girl
December 2
RIOS: Gisela and Sebastian Martinez-Cedillo, Lathrop, girl
ZAMORA: Adilene and Joshua, Atwater, girl
December 3
KUTCH: Jasmine and Mike Miller, Jr., Manteca, boy
RAVEN: Kristen and Ira Asturi, Modesto, boy
DURAN: Kandy and Jose Duran-Flores, Jr., Riverbank, boy
GONZALES: Christina and Paul, Tracy, boy
KEYSER: Sabrina and Nathan, Escalon, girl
December 4
GAINEY: Danielle and David Beane, Modesto, girl
SANDY: Carmina and Steven Stacy, Newman, boy
DIAZ: Kimberly, Stockton, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
November 29
GARCIA: Angelica, Turlock, boy
December 1
SAWICKI: Synthia, Ceres, girl
December 2
GARDNER: Kristal, Turlock, girl
December 3
CARDENAS: Evarista and Everardo Mancera, Delhi, boy
