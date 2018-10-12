Vital Statistics

Stanislaus County licensed to wed (12/10/18)

Bee Staff Reports

December 09, 2018 11:54 AM

STANISLAUS COUNTY

CALTON, Dustin R. and GRAY, Chelsea R.

ALVAREZ, Cristina R. and FANUCCHI, Clinton R.

FERNANDEZ, Emily G. and CONTRERAS, Rene O.

TEYMOURAZOF, Emma C. and VIEIRA, Paulo R.

GONZALES, Eddie and JOHNSON, Lina L.

PANOO, Harpreet S. and KAUR, Inderjeet

BLACKCLOUD, Matthew J. and GALVAN, Brenda G.

GONZALES, Edward and MORENO, Yolanda

SOTO, Joana S. and HANSON, Jonathon C.

CROOKER, London N. and CLAUS, Christopher J.

POZO-OLANO, Patrick J. and TWOMEY, Gabrielle A.

TOMA, Albert and HAJI, Vivian K.

ASTORGA, Jose de Jesus and GUZMAN, Maria G.

KAUR, Herpreet and GILL, Jaspreet Singh

HERNANDEZ, Celeste D. M. and BAZAN, Jose L. V.

CHANEY, Amber R. and MERAFUENTES, Brandi R.

NICHOLS, Kijana D. and HALL, Davonte R.

VASQUEZ, Denise and RANGEL, Samuel H.

WALSH, Stefanie D. and DAVIES, Natalie E.

MAYS, JR., Ronald D. and HANCE, Desiree D.

BERRY, Maleek J. and CHIPRES-MORA, Mayte

DESOUZA, Tony A. and RENFROW, Chandra L.

JONES, Fatima L. and SMALL, Jacob D.

FORTADO, Barbara D. and RUIZ, SR., Antonio P.

VEGA-CORREA, Erasmo and GONZALEZ, Gabriela

MARTIN, Nicholas W. and MORROW, Chloe A.

TAMSETT, Rickey F. and LOFING, Lynette K.

RAMOS, Kaylee G. and VEGA-NUNEZ, Omar E.

NORMAN, Lakisha S. and STEVENS, JR., Ray L.

ALCHALABI, Atyaf and KHOSHNAW, Dawod Azard Toma

REYES, Angelica P. and DIAZ, Miguel A.

ROJAS, Alfonso A. and AREVALOS, Alyssa M. V.

  Comments  