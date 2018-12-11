Stanislaus County birth announcements (11/12/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
November 1
GOMES: Jamie and Joshua, Modesto, boy
KAUR: Manpreet and Harsh Swan, Manteca, boy
November 2
MOORE: Kiesha and Clyde James, Stockton, girl
November 3
YOUNIS: Rusabel and Rohaib Nadeem, Keyes, girl
GARCIA: Anabel and Vincent, Modesto, boy
November 4
ESCALONA: Carolyn and Osvaldo, Stockton, boy
LAWSON: Ariel and Kyle, Turlock, girl
November 5
QUINTERO: Susana and Max, Tracy, girl
SLUGGETT: Taryn and Jordan, Modesto, girl
RANK: Amy and Matthew Slusher, Modesto, girl
BURNS: Jamie and Justin, Ripon, girl
PICKETT: Breanna and Stacy, Stockton, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
November 2
WRIGHT: Casandra, Ceres, girl
November 3
NUNO: Isabel, Waterford, boy
CARDENAS: Sara, Newman, boy
November 4
PEREZ: Natalie, Turlock, boy
November 5
MORGAN: Nicolette, Atwater, girl
MORENO: Cassandra, Turlock, boy
November 7
BARRETT: Brittaney, Waterford, girl
MAST: Lynnea and Stephen, Denair, girl
