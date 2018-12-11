Vital Statistics

Stanislaus County birth announcements (11/12/18)

November 11, 2018 12:30 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

November 1

GOMES: Jamie and Joshua, Modesto, boy

KAUR: Manpreet and Harsh Swan, Manteca, boy

November 2

MOORE: Kiesha and Clyde James, Stockton, girl

November 3

YOUNIS: Rusabel and Rohaib Nadeem, Keyes, girl

GARCIA: Anabel and Vincent, Modesto, boy

November 4

ESCALONA: Carolyn and Osvaldo, Stockton, boy

LAWSON: Ariel and Kyle, Turlock, girl

November 5

QUINTERO: Susana and Max, Tracy, girl

SLUGGETT: Taryn and Jordan, Modesto, girl

RANK: Amy and Matthew Slusher, Modesto, girl

BURNS: Jamie and Justin, Ripon, girl

PICKETT: Breanna and Stacy, Stockton, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

November 2

WRIGHT: Casandra, Ceres, girl

November 3

NUNO: Isabel, Waterford, boy

CARDENAS: Sara, Newman, boy

November 4

PEREZ: Natalie, Turlock, boy

November 5

MORGAN: Nicolette, Atwater, girl

MORENO: Cassandra, Turlock, boy

November 7

BARRETT: Brittaney, Waterford, girl

MAST: Lynnea and Stephen, Denair, girl

