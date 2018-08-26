Stanislaus County birth announcements (08/27/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
August 16
MARTINEZ: Alejandra and Julio Vazquez, Stockton, boy
HUGHES: Laura and Clifford, Stockton, girl
REVIVES: Almarose and Albert, Stockton, boy
August 17
CALLEJAS: Irma and Antonio, Stockton, girl
August 18
CAMPOS: Beatriz and Jason Baker, Lodi, boy
ARANDA: Natalia and Armando Rubio, Tracy, boy
MICELI: Anna and Daniel, Modesto, girl
August 19
BOGAN: Mariah and Quenten Walker, Modesto, boy
NAVARRO: Cecillia and Jorge Zamora, Stockton, girl
TEJEDA: Alexis and Salvador Alvarez, Ceres, girl
GONZALEZ: Beatriz and Octavio Vigil, Modesto, girl
VALDOVINOS-TAPIA: Nancy and Jaime Pena, Turlock, boy
MORRISON: Karissa and Steven, Manteca, girl
August 20
FLORES: Joanna and Juan Velasquez, Modesto, girl
MOJICA: Rubie and Amritpal Sohal, Ceres, girl
RAMIREZ: Ivette and Carlos, Turlock, girl
SAWYER: Rachel and Michael, Escalon, girl
August 21
HERRERA: Adriana and Alex Guillen, Patterson, boy
OREGEL: Abigail and Alex, Salida, boy
STROM: Danika and Vincent Walker, Lathrop, boy
GALVAN: Marisela and Jason Cardosa, Manteca, girl
LOMELI: Sonia and Pedro Camarena, Turlock, girl
WEYHRAUCH: Kandace and Donald, Patterson, girl
RUIZ: Jordyn and Stacy Currie, Lathrop, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
August 16
DALE: Lisa, Turlock, boy
TORRES: Chelsea and Chazz, Livingston, boy
August 17
LAWSON: Yer and Jared, Turlock, girl
BRITTEN: Maria and Abraham, Turlock, girl
KAUR: Sandeep and Harpreet Singh, Ceres, girl
August 18
MARLIN: Briannie and Christopher, Gustine, boy
AGUILAR-FRANCO: Lindsey and Stefan, Modesto, boy
LEDEZMA: Sonia and Rigoberto, Delhi, boy
MARIN: Jessica and Daniel, Modesto, girl
MARTINEZ: Nancy and Francisco Torres, Turlock, girl
August 19
POWELL: Atha, Denair, boy
HERNANDEZ: Cindy, Turlock, boy
August 20
LAWRENCE: Courtney and Jessie, Hughson, girl
FLORES: Maureena and Juan, Turlock, boy
BANUELOS: Krista, Turlock, girl
