Stanislaus County birth announcements (08/27/18)

Bee Staff Reports

August 26, 2018 01:16 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

August 16

MARTINEZ: Alejandra and Julio Vazquez, Stockton, boy

HUGHES: Laura and Clifford, Stockton, girl

REVIVES: Almarose and Albert, Stockton, boy

August 17

CALLEJAS: Irma and Antonio, Stockton, girl

August 18

CAMPOS: Beatriz and Jason Baker, Lodi, boy

ARANDA: Natalia and Armando Rubio, Tracy, boy

MICELI: Anna and Daniel, Modesto, girl

August 19

BOGAN: Mariah and Quenten Walker, Modesto, boy

NAVARRO: Cecillia and Jorge Zamora, Stockton, girl

TEJEDA: Alexis and Salvador Alvarez, Ceres, girl

GONZALEZ: Beatriz and Octavio Vigil, Modesto, girl

VALDOVINOS-TAPIA: Nancy and Jaime Pena, Turlock, boy

MORRISON: Karissa and Steven, Manteca, girl

August 20

FLORES: Joanna and Juan Velasquez, Modesto, girl

MOJICA: Rubie and Amritpal Sohal, Ceres, girl

RAMIREZ: Ivette and Carlos, Turlock, girl

SAWYER: Rachel and Michael, Escalon, girl

August 21

HERRERA: Adriana and Alex Guillen, Patterson, boy

OREGEL: Abigail and Alex, Salida, boy

STROM: Danika and Vincent Walker, Lathrop, boy

GALVAN: Marisela and Jason Cardosa, Manteca, girl

LOMELI: Sonia and Pedro Camarena, Turlock, girl

WEYHRAUCH: Kandace and Donald, Patterson, girl

RUIZ: Jordyn and Stacy Currie, Lathrop, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

August 16

DALE: Lisa, Turlock, boy

TORRES: Chelsea and Chazz, Livingston, boy

August 17

LAWSON: Yer and Jared, Turlock, girl

BRITTEN: Maria and Abraham, Turlock, girl

KAUR: Sandeep and Harpreet Singh, Ceres, girl

August 18

MARLIN: Briannie and Christopher, Gustine, boy

AGUILAR-FRANCO: Lindsey and Stefan, Modesto, boy

LEDEZMA: Sonia and Rigoberto, Delhi, boy

MARIN: Jessica and Daniel, Modesto, girl

MARTINEZ: Nancy and Francisco Torres, Turlock, girl

August 19

POWELL: Atha, Denair, boy

HERNANDEZ: Cindy, Turlock, boy

August 20

LAWRENCE: Courtney and Jessie, Hughson, girl

FLORES: Maureena and Juan, Turlock, boy

BANUELOS: Krista, Turlock, girl

