Vital Statistics

Stanislaus County licensed to wed (07/30/18)

Bee Staff Reports

July 29, 2018 03:24 PM

STANISLAUS COUNTY

STUDEBAKER, Vivian D. and WILSON, Michael J.

PEARSON, Michael Allen and CALDERON, Monica

VINCENT, Kimberly J. and VAN CLEAVE, Alan Ray

RAMIREZ-PULIDO, Belem and TORRES, Jesus A.

BO-UNG, Maranatha and MILLER, Keana

PEREZ, Edith and GONZALEZ-REYNOSO, Francisco

ALVAREZ, Crystal and LOPEZ-PERUCHO, Josan

MONTGOMERY, Sean T. and GARCIA, Kimberlee S.

MENDEZ-VARGAS, Jose R. and HERNANDEZ- IBANEZ, Rosa

CHANDLER, Brandy R. and HASLAM, Ryan Lee

MADERA, Maria Elva and PEREZ, Ricardo J.

BARANYAI, Tamas and BREASHER, Lisa Ann

ANGULO, Christian and CERPAS-GARCIA, Pedro G,

JOLLEY, Stephanie R. and GARCIA, Juan J.

LEATHERMAN, Sandra J. and MELENDEZ JR., Robert C.

LUCAS-ARCEO, Mario A. and NAVA-OBREGON, Yesenia

SANCHEZ-GUZMAN, Cesar and OROZCO, Guadalupe I.

STANLEY, Viodolorosa A. and GARCIA, Eduardo T.

RODGERS, Matthew G. and GALLEGOS, Monica J.

PAYAN, Javier A. and FLORES, Luz Maria

ROBINSON, Jennifer Lynn and PETERSON, Nicholas R.

PACHECO, Aleena Mia and MEDINA, Fernando

BRADLEY, Corey W. and RIBEIRO, Nancy J.

HERNANDEZ, Jose and OGASAWARA, Alona F.

BEDAL, Kelly Gene and CASTILLO, Lucrecia

PEREZ, Eduardo and GARCIA, Jasmine M.

CISNEROS, Jessica and URREA, Rafael V.

AGUILAR, Alanna H. and DIAZ, Eloy S.

CABRERA, Matthew T. and PARIS, Sidney K.

CABRERA-CAMPOS, Daniel and MENDOZA-RUBIO, Maria G.

GONZALEZ, Jhonathan R. and ZAVALA, Gabriela

BROWN, Tyler M. and ARMSTRONG, Samantha C.

ENAS, Josiah K. and SCHAURER, Bethany B.

WINCHELL, Marcie J. and ZIEGLER, Zachary B.

GARZA, Jennifer M. and GOTTLIEB, Joshua S.

HERNANDEZ-PEREZ, Aristeo R. and MENDEZ-FERNANDEZ, Maria G.

JAMESON, Rebecca L. and SANCHEZ, Alan G.

NAVARRO, Anthony D. and VILLARREAL, Caity L.

CAMPOS-JIMENEZ, Rafael and PERALTA-NAVARRETE, Claudia D.

CORONA, Marisol E. and LOPEZ-MACIAS, Sergio

BOSTIC, Tommy W. and WATTS, Trina Kay

YOUNKER, Mikeal D. and FOREMAN, Vallie W.

CORREA, Angelina and GAMINO, Jorge A.

DRISKILL, Kellie Anne and BERST, Bryan S.

LEMUS, Tiffany L. and ZITACUARO, Jose E.

CANCHOLA-CHAVEZ, Hector and VALENCIA-GUTIERREZ, Alejandra

ATHEY, Katherine Ann and WHITNEY, Grant W.

ZAHEDZAHEDANI, Seyedeh F. and BASAERI, Hamid

RIOS-CORTEZ, Karen G. and GONZALEZ-AVALOS, Jose A.

MORALES, Iris R. and ANDREWS II, Jerry D.

GONZALEZ-DIAZ, Adela and MEDINA-AISPURO, Casimiro

SALDIVAR, Fabian and MACIAS, Yuana C.

TOBAR, Juan A. and PONCE-ESPINOZA, Irene

