Stanislaus County birth announcements (07/30/18)

July 29, 2018 03:23 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

July 19

MENDEZ: Sabrina, Turlock, girl

SANTOS: Maria and Gabriel, Atwater, boy

VALLADARES-BARRAGAN, Romelia and Jorge Zendejas, Turlock, boy

CHANCE: Lacie, Denair, girl

July 20

JEWISON: Lily, Turlock, girl

CARDENAS: Teresa and Juan Betancourt, Merced, girl

CSECH, Andrea, Patterson, girl

July 21

AGUILAR-MADRIZ: Gabriela, Delhi, boy

GARCIA: Cecilia, Turlock, girl

July 23

TRUAX: Celina and Terrence, Delhi, boy

HUERTA: Vanessa and Armando, Turlock, girl

CEBALLOS-CAMACHO: Monica, Delhi, boy

MENDONCA: Janelle and Anthony, Turlock, girl

CLAWSON: Joy and Robert, Hughson, girl

July 24

LOYOLA: Maria, Newman, boy

GARDNER: Megan, Newman, boy

PELIA: Ramanpreet and Ranjit, Winton, boy

ROMERO: Becky and Efrain, Livingston, boy

July 25

GUADALUPE: Maria and Manuel Ibarra, Winton, girl

RODRIGUEZ: Estela and Jorge Esparza, Turlock, boy

