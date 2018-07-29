Stanislaus County birth announcements (07/30/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
July 19
MENDEZ: Sabrina, Turlock, girl
SANTOS: Maria and Gabriel, Atwater, boy
VALLADARES-BARRAGAN, Romelia and Jorge Zendejas, Turlock, boy
CHANCE: Lacie, Denair, girl
July 20
JEWISON: Lily, Turlock, girl
CARDENAS: Teresa and Juan Betancourt, Merced, girl
CSECH, Andrea, Patterson, girl
July 21
AGUILAR-MADRIZ: Gabriela, Delhi, boy
GARCIA: Cecilia, Turlock, girl
July 23
TRUAX: Celina and Terrence, Delhi, boy
HUERTA: Vanessa and Armando, Turlock, girl
CEBALLOS-CAMACHO: Monica, Delhi, boy
MENDONCA: Janelle and Anthony, Turlock, girl
CLAWSON: Joy and Robert, Hughson, girl
July 24
LOYOLA: Maria, Newman, boy
GARDNER: Megan, Newman, boy
PELIA: Ramanpreet and Ranjit, Winton, boy
ROMERO: Becky and Efrain, Livingston, boy
July 25
GUADALUPE: Maria and Manuel Ibarra, Winton, girl
RODRIGUEZ: Estela and Jorge Esparza, Turlock, boy
