Coroner trying to solve mystery of cremains left behind an Oakdale shopping center

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s office is looking for family members of an Oakdale man who died in 2013.

Someone found a box of cremains behind a shopping center in Oakdale, Coroner’s Det. Frank Leyva said. The box was turned in to the Oakdale Police Department, which was unsuccessful in tracking down family members.

It’s not clear how the box got behind the shopping center or whether it was discarded intentionally.

The cremains belong to Wilfred Wegerhoff, 72, of Oakdale, who died on Aug. 22, 2013.

Anyone with information on Wegerhoff’s family is asked to call Leyva at 209-567-4480.