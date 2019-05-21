Latest News

What do Mexico’s rock queen, planes and ‘Aliens’ have in common? We’ll tell you, Modesto

Castle Air Museum presents its Open Cockpit Day on Sunday, May 26.
Castle Air Museum presents its Open Cockpit Day on Sunday, May 26.

Castle Air Museum at Merced County Castle Airport in Atwater, Calif., Friday, May 3, 2019.


Open Cockpit Day

Castle Air Museum presents its annual Spring Open Cockpit Day on Sunday. They’ll offer make-and-take model building for kids, a food court, historic aircraft open for viewing, flight simulators, military and law enforcement displays and more. Tour the former presidential aircraft used by six former presidential administrations for an additional $10.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 26

WHERE: Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater.

ADMISSION: $20; $15 age 62 and up and ages 13-17; $10 ages 6-12; free under age 5

ONLINE: www.castleairmuseum.org

Opera Modesto

Opera Modesto presents “Women & Matters of the Heart,” music inspired by famous works of art. The program, presented at the downtown Modesto Mistlin Gallery, will be performed by mezzo soprano Nikola Printz, accompanied by pianist Jonathan Khuner.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26

WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St, Modesto

TICKETS: $20-$50

ONLINE: www.operamodesto.org

“The Aliens”

Center Stage Conservatory presents “The Aliens,” the story of a pair of societal misfits who spend their days in a coffee shop. When a barista asks them to leave, they initiate him in the ways of the world.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday, May 24-26

WHERE: Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10 advance, $15 cash at door

ONLINE: www.centerstagemodesto.com

Peddlers Faire

Stroll through the Mother Lode community of Arnold during its annual Spring Peddlers Faire. Plenty of vendors will be on hand selling antiques, collectibles, handcrafted items, food, vintage jewelry and more.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25-Sunday, May 26

WHERE: Downtown Arnold

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.gocalaveras.com

Alejandra Guzman

Mexico’s singer-songwriter, actress and musician Alejandra Guzman brings her “La Guzman Tour 2019” to the Gallo Center for the Arts. Guzman has sold more than 20 million records and is known as the “Double Queen” — of rock and of hearts.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $89-$149

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

