What do Mexico’s rock queen, planes and ‘Aliens’ have in common? We’ll tell you, Modesto

Mexico’s singer-songwriter, actress and musician Alejandra Guzman brings her “La Guzman Tour 2019” to the Gallo Center for the Arts. Guzman has sold more than 20 million records and is known as the “Double Queen” — of rock and of hearts.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $89-$149

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org