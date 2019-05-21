Latest News
What do Mexico’s rock queen, planes and ‘Aliens’ have in common? We’ll tell you, Modesto
Open Cockpit Day
Castle Air Museum presents its annual Spring Open Cockpit Day on Sunday. They’ll offer make-and-take model building for kids, a food court, historic aircraft open for viewing, flight simulators, military and law enforcement displays and more. Tour the former presidential aircraft used by six former presidential administrations for an additional $10.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 26
WHERE: Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater.
ADMISSION: $20; $15 age 62 and up and ages 13-17; $10 ages 6-12; free under age 5
ONLINE: www.castleairmuseum.org
Opera Modesto
Opera Modesto presents “Women & Matters of the Heart,” music inspired by famous works of art. The program, presented at the downtown Modesto Mistlin Gallery, will be performed by mezzo soprano Nikola Printz, accompanied by pianist Jonathan Khuner.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26
WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St, Modesto
TICKETS: $20-$50
ONLINE: www.operamodesto.org
“The Aliens”
Center Stage Conservatory presents “The Aliens,” the story of a pair of societal misfits who spend their days in a coffee shop. When a barista asks them to leave, they initiate him in the ways of the world.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday, May 24-26
WHERE: Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10 advance, $15 cash at door
ONLINE: www.centerstagemodesto.com
Peddlers Faire
Stroll through the Mother Lode community of Arnold during its annual Spring Peddlers Faire. Plenty of vendors will be on hand selling antiques, collectibles, handcrafted items, food, vintage jewelry and more.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25-Sunday, May 26
WHERE: Downtown Arnold
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.gocalaveras.com
Alejandra Guzman
Mexico’s singer-songwriter, actress and musician Alejandra Guzman brings her “La Guzman Tour 2019” to the Gallo Center for the Arts. Guzman has sold more than 20 million records and is known as the “Double Queen” — of rock and of hearts.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $89-$149
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
