What does a coroner do? What is an autopsy? A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look.

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of a homeless man who died on Sunday.

Frank Foster, described as a 68-year-old black man who used a wheel chair, died of natural causes at Doctors Medical Center.





Foster’s family or anyone with information about his family is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 209-567-4480.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW