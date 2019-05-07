Latest News
Local Digest: Hughson baseball clinches first playoff berth since 2015
After missing the playoffs in each of the three seasons, Hughson clinched a playoff berth with a 2-1 win over Ripon on Tuesday.
Huskies (19-4-2, 8-3) junior Jeremiah Langan was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored.
Sophomore Luke Madsen came on in relief of Eliot Kee in the bottom of the sixth and with the bases loaded, he struck out an Indian batter before retiring the side to end the game in the seventh.
The teams face off again Wednesday at Hughson at 4 p.m.
Beyer 11, Pacheco 4: Senior Brady Cardozo was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs for the Patriots (16-10, 11-3).
Oakdale 7, Kimball 3: The Mustangs (17-8, 7-5) scored four in the bottom of the sixth in their win.
Comments