Spring blooms in Modesto, though it seems like winter has returned

Spring officially gets under way as of 5:58 p.m. Wednesday. Just in time for the spring-like weather we’ve had in the Northern San Joaquin Valley to disappear for a few days. Dutch Hollow Farms in Riverbank is alive with color, as tulips have bloomed with the recent warmth. But those flowers might get a bit chilly, as temperatures are expected to drop a good 10 degrees, with a chance of rain Wednesday and again Friday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments