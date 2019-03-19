Latest News

Spring blooms in Modesto, though it seems like winter has returned

By Patty Guerra

March 19, 2019 05:42 PM

Imelda Rangel assembles bunches of tulips at Dutch Hollow Farms in Riverbank, Calif. on March 19, 2019
Spring officially gets under way as of 5:58 p.m. Wednesday. Just in time for the spring-like weather we’ve had in the Northern San Joaquin Valley to disappear for a few days. Dutch Hollow Farms in Riverbank is alive with color, as tulips have bloomed with the recent warmth. But those flowers might get a bit chilly, as temperatures are expected to drop a good 10 degrees, with a chance of rain Wednesday and again Friday.

