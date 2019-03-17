Latest News

UPDATE: Young girl goes missing after falling into the Stanislaus River, authorities say

By Deke Farrow

March 17, 2019 06:54 PM

A 5 year-year-old went missing in the Stanislaus River late Sunday afternoon near Knights Ferry, authorities said.

As of 8 p.m., several agencies were searching for the girl, who was sitting on rocks at the covered bridge area, according to deputy Royjindar Singh of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

He said her father jumped in, but he began to struggle. Singh said a bystander had a grip of the girl briefly before she was swept away.

The incident began at about 4 p.m.

A chaplain has been called to the scene.

Searches were being conducted both by air and water. Deputies were positioned at bridges and overlook areas to try to locate the girl.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as soon as information becomes available.

