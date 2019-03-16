Did you get outdoors Saturday? Plenty of Modestans did at event at Tuolumne park

It was a good day to be outside Saturday in Modesto — and the city had just the spot to enjoy it. A variety of outdoor activities awaited at Modesto Rec Fest, an annual event held by the Tuolumne River Trust.
Families and individuals enjoyed an array of activities, including biking, kite flying, trail running, a youth fishing clinic, nature walks, live entertainment and more at Tuolumne River Regional Park.
People could opt for either guided tours or head off on their own self-guided enjoyment. The weather was cooperative for the event, with the sun shining after several weeks of clouds and rain.
