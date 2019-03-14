Modesto farmers market launches its 41st season

Season 41 for the Modesto Certified Farmers Market kicked off Thursday at its accustomed downtown location.
It will return to 16th Street between H and I streets from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday and Saturday through Nov. 23, plus the first three Saturdays in December.
The Modesto market has fresh fruit and vegetables, along with nuts, dried fruit, meat, cheese, olive oil and other processed farm products. Visitors can buy crafts at some booths and prepared meals at others.
Several other seasonal markets will open in the region by late June, offering fruits, vegetables and other products raised by the vendors. Some also will have crafts, prepared foods, entertainment and other attractions.
