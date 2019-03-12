Nat Geo paleontologist, singing priest, more. All for your entertainment in Modesto

Nat Geo Live
National Geographic Emerging Explorer and paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim will present “Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous” — the second Nat Geo Live event of the season at the Gallo Center. Ibrahim scours North African deserts for clues from the Cretaceous period.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$40
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Blooms on display
The 58th annual Camellia Show from the Camellia Society of Modesto will show off award-winning blooms inside the Gallo Winery administration building. Also, take a 1-mile stroll through the private Gallo Camellia Gardens, which feature 1,000 of the plants. Rare camellia plants of various sizes also will be for sale on the patio.
WHEN: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17
WHERE: E.&J. Gallo Winery administration building, 600 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: camelliasocietyofmodesto.org
“The Servant of Two Masters”
Modesto Junior College Theatre Department presents the classic 1746 comedy by Carlo Goldoni, adapted and directed by MJC Theatre Professor Michael Lynch. The play features a plot with lost love, mistaken identity, hungry servants and lots of mix-ups. The play is in the tradition of commedia dell’arte and Lynch’s addition of an “ensemble of clowns” offers an opportunity for improvisation.
WHEN: 7 p.m. March 14-16 and March 21-23; 2 p.m March 24
WHERE: Main Auditorium of the MJC Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto.
TICKETS: $9-$11
ONLINE: http://mjc.tix.com
Irish party
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a night early at Lucky Fest, an annual pub crawl in downtown Modesto. The event features 25 pop-up St. Patrick’s Day-themed pubs for one day only, with plenty of live music and dancing.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16
WHERE: 1111 11th St., Modesto
TICKETS: $12, $20 express pass in advance
ONLINE: luckyfestmodesto.com.
Singing priest
International recording artist Fr. Rob Galea is a Maltese-Australian Roman Catholic priest and contemporary Christian singer-songwriter. He will play the State Theatre in a show sponsored by St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Galea was a 2015 contestant on Australia’s “The X Factor,” but left voluntarily after boot camp due to parish and youth-work commitments.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, March 15
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15 adults, $10 for youth and young adults
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Recreation fest
Modesto Rec Fest features paddling, biking, kite flying, trail running, a youth fishing clinic, disc golf, nature walks, live entertainment and more. Participants can take their bikes, kites, fishing poles, and/or canoes — or use those provided. All activities will have two options: a guided tour or training at a specific time and meeting place, or ongoing, self-guided options.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16
WHERE: Tuolumne River Regional Park, 1200 Tioga Drive, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.tuolumne.org/events/recfest
