Latest News

Wrestling Update: Pitman’s Freitas, Turlock’s Jeffus win titles at CIF State Meet

By Brian Clark

February 23, 2019 06:55 PM

Turlock’s Michael Jeffus, right, and Vista Del Lago’s Justin Ramos wrestle at the 285lb. championship match during the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Wrestling meet at Delta College in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Turlock’s Michael Jeffus, right, and Vista Del Lago’s Justin Ramos wrestle at the 285lb. championship match during the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Wrestling meet at Delta College in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
Turlock’s Michael Jeffus, right, and Vista Del Lago’s Justin Ramos wrestle at the 285lb. championship match during the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Wrestling meet at Delta College in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

It’s well-known in the sport’s circles that Turlock is home to some of the best wrestlers in the area.

That point was driven home on Saturday night in Bakersfield at Rabobank Arena, where Turlock High’s Michael Jeffus and Pitman High’s Lilly Freitas took home titles at the CIF State Meet.

Jeffus, competing in the 285-pound division, defeated Gilroy’s Nicholas Villarreal, 3-2. Meanwhile, about an hour earlier, Freitas, at 143 pounds, pinned Gianna Anaya of San Fernando in 54 seconds to become Pitman’s first state champion.

Freitas, a freshman who finished 33-0, cruised to victories in the tournament, her last four coming by pins of less than one minute and 17-2 and 13-0 victories.

Jeffus, meanwhile:

  • Won the first state title by a Turlock boys wrestler since 2005, when Lewis Gonzalez won the 145-pound crown.
  • Won the first title by a Sac-Joaquin Section wrestler since Ponderosa’s Zack Velasquez won the 152-pound title in 2015.
  • Won the first title by a Stanislaus District wrestlers since Modesto High brothers Israel Saavedra (120) and Emilio Saavedra (138) won in 2014.

Jeffus, a senior, finished fifth last year at the State Meet.

In the other final involving a Stanislaus District athlete, Escalon’s Mikayla Vega (111) lost to Orland’s Jennifer Soto at 1:39.

Earlier in the day, four Stanislaus District athletes secured third-place finishes:

  • Pitman High’s 113-pounder Izzy Tubera, who defeated Justin Mouritsen of Clovis in 2:35.
  • Oakdale’s Henry Porter, who came back from a quarterfinals defeat to win four straight matches, the last, a narrow 2-1 win over Giano Petrucelli of Clovis.
  • Turlock High 101-pounder Hailey Ward who, like Porter, overcame a quarterfinal defeat on Friday to rally all the way back.
  • Oakdale 137-pounder Faalia Martinez, who decisioned Joanna Qiu of Albany 4-2 in the third-place match.
  • Pacheco 235-pounder Tagivale Vaifale, who beat Sierra Adams-Gregory of Lakewood in 1:25 in the third-place match.

Other Top 8 placers included Oakdale 106-pounder Brayden Abell (4th), Gregori’s Liliana Vergara, who entered the tournament undefeated, and finished fourth, Escalon’s Mikayla Vega (6th) and Oakdale’s Gabriel Martinez, who finished eighth.

--------

Stanislaus District State Meet Placers

WrestlerWeightSchoolPlace
Brayden Abell106Oakdale4th
Izzy Tubera113Pitman3rd
Henry Porter132Oakdale3rd
Gabriel Martinez170Oakdale8th
Michael Jeffus285Turlock1st
Hailey Ward101Turlock3rd
Mikayla Vega111Escalon2nd
Faalia Martinez137Oakdale3rd
Lillian Freitas143Pitman1st
Alexa Garcia160Sierra6th
Liliana Vergara170Gregori4th
Tagivale Vaifale235Pacheco3rd

Brian Clark

Editor Brian Clark has worked at The Modesto Bee since 1990. He’s worked in various departments, including sports, news and on the digital side for a decade before being promoted to editor in 2018. He’s a native of Berkeley and a graduate of San Diego State University. Prior to The Bee, Brian worked at the Turlock Journal and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

  Comments  