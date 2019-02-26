Modesto Symphony provides live score while this popular film plays on the big screen

Watch the action on the big screen, hear the music live on stage.
That’s the special attraction for the next program from the Modesto Symphony Orchestra as it presents “Disney In Concert: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” with the live orchestra performing the score.
The program will be held at the Gallo Center for the Arts on Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9.
Associate Conductor Ryan Murray will lead the MSO and the men of the MSO Chorus in a live performance of Klaus Badelt’s musical score based on themes of Hans Zimmer, according to a press release from the MSO.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
“There is nothing like hearing a vibrant movie score performed live by a full orchestra,” Caroline Nickel, MSO president & CEO, said in the release. “This is the second season in a row that the MSO has presented a full-feature movie with orchestra accompaniment and to see a movie with the music performed live really heightens the experience.”
MSO presented its first film/symphony production in October 2017 with the Disney animated classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
While symphonic music long has been a backdrop to feature films, feature films are increasingly becoming a backdrop to symphonic concerts.
“This is a recent innovative presentation for symphony orchestras and we are excited to have this opportunity to bring it to Modesto,” Nickel said. “ ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ is the perfect choice as it has such an iconic film score — the audience is going to be enthralled.”
The Disney film stars Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, whose pirate life goes awry after his nemesis, Captain Barbossa, steals his ship, the Black Pearl, and later attacks the town of Port Royal, kidnapping the governor’s daughter Elizabeth (Keira Knightly). In a an attempt to rescue her and recapture the Black Pearl, Sparrow joins forces with Elizabeth’s childhood friend Will Turner (Orlando Bloom).
Meanwhile, a cursed treasure has doomed Barbossa and his crew to live forever as the undead.
The MSO presentation is licensed by Disney Concerts and sponsored by Boyett Petroleum.
“Disney In Concert: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, March 8; 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$98
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org or www.modestosymphony.org
Comments