Rain-swollen Orestimba Creek floods roads near Newman

The drone video, shot above Orestimba Creek on Stanislaus County’s west side, shows a driver doing a smart thing: He or she approaches the creek, swollen above its banks and across Bell Road, then stops and turns around.
That’s exactly what authorities hope drivers do when they come across roadway flooding. “Turn around; don’t drown” is the advice that officials give to drivers who come upon water in the road. Water can be misleading, and asphalt underneath could wash out and make it deeper than it appears.
So far, the roads that cross Orestimba Creek are the only ones locally that have gone underwater during the latest storm, according to Stanislaus County spokeswoman Amy Vickery.
There’s potential for more roadway flooding in the Northern San Joaquin Valley in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service predicts rain likely on Saturday, followed by possible showers Sunday. Presidents Day is looking clear but chilly, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Another storm could move in Wednesday, forecasters said.
