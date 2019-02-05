Snow in Stanislaus County? Yup, it was that kind of day

The photo caption, posted Tuesday morning on the Modesto-area California Highway Patrol’s Facebook page, said it all:
“STANISLAUS COUNTY?”
The caption accompanied a photo of a patrol car, lights lit, stopped on a road (crossing a double-yellow line, which is permitted, the CHP pointed out). What made the photo so noteworthy was what surrounded the car: snow.
The pretty white stuff fell in places where it doesn’t normally fall, with people in the Del Puerto area west of Patterson — where the CHP photo was taken — awakening to a winter wonderland. And folks at higher elevations saw snow accumulate where it normally doesn’t leave behind more than a light dusting.
To the west of Modesto, snow capped the tops of the mountains along the Diablo Range as snow fell down to about 1,000 feet above sea level.
Sonora city officials shut down their administrative offices Tuesday afternoon, citing “potentially hazardous conditions for travel.”
Also closed down Tuesday were all roads in and out of Yosemite National Park. Authorities urged anyone who was visiting the park to stay inside to avoid falling trees.
Downed power lines prompted the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department to close Black Oak Road for a time.
Of course, not everyone can stay inside, warm and cozy on such days. A woman named Concetta in Tuolumne County had an appointment for surgery, but was snowed in. A call to the sheriff’s office solved the problem, according to a post on the Facebook page:
“Corporal Carl Benson was happy to help out and gave Concetta a ride. Wishing you a speedy recovery Concetta.”
The area is getting a break from the recent rain and snow, with a couple of days of partly sunny conditions ahead, according to the National Weather Service.
Another storm is expected to move in Friday night bringing rain to the Northern San Joaquin Valley and some more snow, though only down to about 2,000 feet.
