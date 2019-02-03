Local Digest: CCAL hoop chase close; Turlock, Beyer, Johansen soccer teams rolling

The Central California Athletic League boys basketball title will likely come down to a Tuesday night game between Turlock and Gregori in Modesto.
The winner will clinch at least a share of the title with one game left in the regular season. In the first meeting between the two teams in Turlock on Jan. 18, Turlock beat the Jaguars 86-74.
On Friday night, Cole Carrigg scored 22 points to lead the Bulldogs (13-11, 6-2 CCAL) past Enochs 84-71. Turlock led 48-35 at intermission and cruised the rest of the way. Meanwhile, freshman Kyle Monk scored 24 points and Gregori (17-9, 6-2) overcame a slow start by outscoring Downey 45-22 in the second and third quarters in a 73-58 victory over the Knights.
After Tuesday’s game, both teams close out the regular season on Thursday with Gregori at Enochs (4-4) and Turlock hosting Modesto (4-4). In earlier games this season, Gregori beat Enochs 63-56 and Turlock beat the crosstown Pride by 19 points in January.
Seeding for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs is Saturday with outbracket games starting Monday.
MODESTO CHRISTIAN FALLS: The Modesto Christian boys basketball team lost its first conference game since the late 1990s in a 60-54 defeat to St. Mary’s of Stockton in a Tri-City Athletic League game.
The private-school power that over the years was outclassing opponents in various leagues around the Stanislaus District — Modesto Metro Conference, Trans-Valley League, Southern League — finally met its match in the Rams.
“It’s been 22 straight years of getting everyone’s best. Tonight, we didn’t raise the bar like we needed to,” Modesto Christian coach Brice Fantazia told James Burns of FrontRowPreps. “We came out and we made a lot of self-inflicted errors in a big game. It went back to earlier in the year, how we played. We’ve been playing great (but) we went back to those mistakes we were making.
“I got to tip my hat to coach (Ken) Green at St. Mary’s. They were ready and they came in here with a purpose. Obviously, it hurts, but like I tell my guys, ‘We don’t talk about winning league.’”
The Crusaders had won league championships in the SL (1997-2006), the TVL (2007-14) and MMC (2015-18), according to its website.
Under realignment last year, the Crusaders’ basketball team was moved to the TCAL — which actually in basketball has schools representing four cities — Stockton, Tracy, Lodi and Modesto.
CCAL SOCCER: It appears the boys title will come down to a Wednesday grudge match beween Turlock (18-0-3, 8-0) and Pitman (15-2, 7-1) at Pitman High. Turlock beat Pitman 2-0 last month. As the Turlock teams did in football, both schools dominated their Modesto foes. Both will make the Section playoffs. Pairings will be announced Friday. Playoffs begin the following week.
On the girls side, Turlock (19-1-1, 8-0) appears headed for the title with Enochs and Pitman fighting it out for second.
Combined, the boys and girls Turlock teams are 37-1-1.
WAC SOCCER: Along with Turlock, the Beyer girls appear to be the class of the Stanislaus District with a 16-1 overall mark and a 12-0 record in the Western Athletic Conference. Even more impressive? Behind a great offense and stout defense, the Patriots have outscored their opponents 84-5. They finish the regular season on Wednesday against Johansen.
On the boys side, Johansen seems headed for a title heading into the conference’s final week of play. The Vikings are 13-1-4 and 10-0-2 — their ties coming to Gregori in a non-league game and WAC foe Ceres (13-1-4, 8-0-3), which is in second place.
STANISLAUS STATE BASEBALL: Turlock High graduate Tyler Murphy went six strong innings in Game 2 and Beyer grad Jack Large went a combined 4-for-6 in both games as the Warriors opened the 2019 season with a doubleheader sweep of Holy Names College.
Murphy allowed two hits and no earned runs, struck out seven and walked two in Stanislaus State’s 9-2 victory in the nightcap. In the opening game, Large went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Michael Wyatt and Dalton Seymour each drove in four runs — Wyatt homered — as the Warriors scored eight runs in the fourth inning en route to a 15-5 victory.
STANISLAUS STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Warriors (9-11, 6-10 California Collegiate Athletic Association) return home this week for a two-game homestand after splitting two games in Southern California.
Andrew Cleaves and Ty Davis each had 17 points in a 74-65 victory over Cal State San Marcos on Saturday afternoon. Thursday night, Jourdan Johnson had 12 points for Stanislaus, but the Warriors fell behind 38-18 at halftime and lost to 19th-ranked UC San Diego 73-56.
The Warriors host Humboldt State on Thursday on Homecoming Night at Fitzpatrick Arena in Turlock, then welcome Chico State on Saturday night.
STANISLAUS STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Angelica Baylon hit two free throws with 10 seconds left as the Warriors (6-13, 5-10) held on to beat Cal State San Marcos on Saturday 69-64. Kyanna Davis had a team-high 19 points and Baylon 17 for the Warriors, who two nights earlier fell 94-67 to second-ranked UC San Diego.
The Warriors play at home Thursday against Humboldt State and Saturday against Chico State.
