CHP reports Modesto man dies in Highway 120 crash

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that a 55-year-old Modesto man died Saturday evening in a car crash on Highway 120 in Tuolumne County that involved two other vehicles and injured three other people.
The CHP said the Modesto man was eastbound on the highway and east of La Grange Road when he failed to handle a slight right curve in the road and crossed into the westbound lane and hit one vehicle and then a second one that had been behind the first, according to a CHP news release.
The incident occurred about 6 p.m., and the release said alcohol and-or drugs may have been factors in the crash.
The Modesto man’s name was not released, pending notification of his family. He was driving a 1995 Mazda 626 and first struck a 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup and then a 2018 Toyota Rav4.
The driver and passenger in the Toyota Tacoma — Billy Thao, 37, and Brad Thao, 43 — sustained moderate injuries and were taken to Adventist Health Sonora. Both are from Sacramento.
The driver of the Toyota Rav4 — 29-year-old Muruganandham Arulandham — was not hurt, but his passenger — 24-year-old Cindhu Elamuazhuthz — suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto. Both are from Sunnyvale.
The CHP asks any witnesses to call Officer Harrington at the Sonora Area CHP Office at 209-984-3944.
