Shutdown’s over? Airport screener from Modesto awaiting word on back pay

Modesto’s Amira Muhammad, a Stockton airport security screener forced to work without pay during the historic federal government shutdown, finished a work shift Friday with no official word about her wages, despite the temporary resolution announced in Washington, D.C.

Although money has been tight since her last paycheck on Dec. 28, she figures she can stick it out until a new one arrives. That could take another week to process, she figures.

Modesto church to the rescue

Meanwhile, some kind people have stepped forward with offers to help since The Modesto Bee featured Muhammad’s dilemma in a Jan. 16 report. It said she’s facing decisions such as whether to buy groceries or gas to get to work with the Transportation Security Administration. Redeemer Modesto church, for example, covered some utility bills, she said.

“I’m forever grateful,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

The high-profile shutdown seems to have prompted more sympathy among passengers at Stockton Metropolitan passing through security in recent days, said Muhammad, 50. After Friday’s announcement about the temporary resolution, people greeted her with optimism.

“Some were saying, `The shutdown’s over; you’re going to get your pay!’ Are we really? I’ll believe it when there’s money in the bank.”

She expects to receive an internal memo soon from Homeland Security, spelling out what to expect.

Harder applauds progress

Representative Josh Harder, D-Turlock, had mentioned her plight in his first-ever speech on the House floor. He issued a statement Friday, saying, “This government shutdown should have never happened to begin with, but I am glad that the president and leaders from both houses have agreed on a three-week compromise. Both sides must now work on a real, permanent solution to fund our government and secure our border.”

Muhammad said she has no regrets about sharing her circumstances, including the unsettling thought that she’s working to protect people while her personal security is on shakier ground.

“It put a face on the 800,000 people affected,” she said. “You have to put a voice to that.”



