Still time to help with Stanislaus homeless count

Scores of volunteers are set to go out Thursday to conduct this year’s annual count of homeless people in Stanislaus County, but there still is time to be part of this effort.
A final training for those wishing to volunteer will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Health Plan of San Joaquin, 1025 J St., Modesto, said Maryn Pitt, one of the organizers of this year’s count and assistant to the Turlock city manager for housing and economic development.
More information about the count is available at csocstan.com/get-involved/pit. Volunteers need to be at least 18 years old.
Pitt said volunteers can help by going out with the teams that will count and survey homeless people living along rivers, in parks and on the streets throughout the county and its cities, or help in a support role.
The annual count is conducted on behalf of the Stanislaus Community System of Care — whose members include local governments and homeless service providers — and is required as part of applying for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding to help the homeless.
But the count also can be used to tap into state funding for homelessness. California recently awarded the system of care $7.2 million in one-time money based on the results of the 2017 count, which tallied 1,661 homeless people.
The count has been reorganized and revamped this year in an effort to reach as many homeless people as possible.
