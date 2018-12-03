Security officer attacked while patrolling dairy near Riverbank

An officer with Ontel Security Services was attacked while making his rounds early Saturday morning near Riverbank, according to the Stanislaus Sheriff’s Office.
At just after midnight Saturday morning an Ontel officer was patrolling a dairy on Langworth Road, near Claribel Road, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Alanis. According to a Facebook post from Ontel, the guard had noticed a vehicle following him earlier. After completing his rounds, he exited the property and he noticed the same vehicle parked down the road.
According to Ontel, the officer did not see anyone and returned to locking the gate when he heard a noise. Then he was struck on the head with an object.
Ontel said the officer was able to hit the distress button on his radio. Ontel’s dispatch attempted to contact him, and other patrol officers were called to check on him. The officer was found on the ground, nonresponsive behind his vehicle. Law enforcement was called and they checked the area, but no one was located.
The officer’s dash camera on his vehicle and body camera were both missing, according to Ontel. The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment and later released. No suspect information was available and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.
