Roads closed, boulder falls, flood warning issued as latest storm advances

The latest in a series of storms to hit the Northern San Joaquin Valley arrived Wednesday, bringing with it wind, rain and – near Sonora – a falling boulder.
On its Facebook page Wednesday morning, the Sonora chapter of the California Highway Patrol posted a photo of a boulder on Highway 108 near Strawberry.
“Yet another hazard on rainy days,” the post read. “This boulder almost hit a passing motorist.”
The California Department of Transportation also wrote about the boulder on its Facebook page:
“As you can see, this rock was in the end of a turn – a definite surprise to anyone headed up the road in that lane,” the post read. “... fortunately no one was injured and nothing was damaged. We are getting quite a bit of rain, and it’s starting to loosen up the rocks in the cut banks, so please drive with extreme caution in the mountains and foothills this time of year.”
Also Wednesday, Yosemite National Park closed Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road for the season.
Tioga Road is closed from the Crane Flat junction to the park boundary at Tioga Pass, about 5 miles west of Lee Vining and Interstate 395. Glacier Point Road is closed at Yosemite Ski and Snow Board Area. Both roads close annually when winter conditions make them dangerous.
Authorities issued a flash flood warning in Mariposa County, where areas burned in the Ferguson fire this year and the Detwiler fire last year are susceptible to mudslides.
The storm delivered more much-needed rain to the Valley floor. According to the Modesto Irrigation District, downtown Modesto received about a tenth of an inch by 2 p.m. Tuesday, bringing the season total to .95.
And there’s more ahead. The National Weather Service forecasts more showers and possibly a thunderstorm on Thursday, with windy and cool conditions.
Friday should be partly sunny before more rain arrives. Forecasters put the chance of rain on Saturday at 60 percent, meaning if you are heading to the Modesto Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade, consider bundling up and taking an umbrella.
Caltrans offers the following tips for driving in wet weather:
▪ Slow down on rain- or snow-slick roads to prevent spin-outs; stopping distances are longer
▪ Allow for extra travel time
▪ Stop early to install chains; the road may be clear at the sign where there is a turnout, but will be slick a bit further where there is no safe place to pull over
▪ Visibility decreases in snow showers
▪ Carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing – if you get delayed, you’ll be glad you have it
▪ Check Caltrans for road conditions: quickmap.dot.ca.gov or 1-800-427-7623
Comments