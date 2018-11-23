Modesto area can expect sunny weekend. Time to rake leaves before rain returns

Three days of rain around Thanksgiving will give way to three sunny days before another storm in the Modesto area, forecasters said Friday.
The National Weather Service sees the rain ending by 10 a.m. Saturday. The Modesto Irrigation District recorded .81 inches at its downtown office in the 72 hours ending at 4 p.m. Friday.
The long-delayed moisture put to rest any need to water lawns and other plants in late November. Instead of hoses, residents might want to take up rakes and clear the leaves that fall in abundance this time of year. It’s good for the storm drains. It’s good for the heart. And kids love to jump in the piles.
The storm also brought moderate snow to the Sierra Nevada, source of most of the water for Modesto-area farms and gardens.
Some ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area have opened for the season because of snow-making equipment. Dodge Ridge, off Highway 108 near Pinecrest, relies on the natural stuff and is still waiting.
Dodge reported 18 inches of snow at its highest point as of Friday afternoon. An early December opening is possible if next week’s storm is followed by even more in early December, said Jeff Hauff, director of sales and marketing.
The resort will employ up to 300 people once skiing and snowboarding get going. Its retail shop is already selling equipment and clothing.
The Weather Service forecasts up to half an inch of rain for the Modesto area Friday night, then a 20 percent chance of showers Saturday before 10 a.m.
Mostly sunny days are expected through Monday, followed by a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain is likely Wednesday night and Thursday.
