Turkey Trot has new date after getting bumped by iffy weather in Modesto

This year’s Modesto Turkey Trot and Gobbler Walk will take place Saturday, Dec. 15, organizers said Wednesday about an event usually held on Thanksgiving.
Concern about wildfire smoke prompted postponement of the 19th annual running and walking event. It draws more than 1,000 people to Tuolumne River Regional Park and raises money for the Modesto Junior College cross country teams.
The organizers announced the postponement Tuesday but had to confirm a new date with city officials before revealing it.
The Turkey Trot features a half-mile race for boys and another for girls, followed by 3.1-mile runs and walks for all ages. Registration and other information is at the cross country website.
Comments