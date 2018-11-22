Modesto Centre Plaza was bustling on Thanksgiving, as individuals and families gathered for a warm holiday meal. It was the annual Thanks for Giving dinner, a free event spearheaded for more than three decades by Modesto restauranteur and entrepreneur Dan Costa and his wife, Denise. Over the years, the dinner has provided meals to more than 30,000 people on Thanksgiving Day, according to the website.
Community celebrated in annual Thanks for Giving dinner
November 22, 2018 02:46 PM
