Modesto’s Enslen Park clubhouse gets makeover

Members of the College Area Neighborhood Alliance repaint Boy Scout clubhouse
By
Up Next
Members of the College Area Neighborhood Alliance repaint Boy Scout clubhouse
By

Latest News

Neighborhood group giving Modesto park’s Boy Scout Clubhouse a makeover

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

November 18, 2018 12:52 PM

Bad air didn’t keep members of the College Area Neighborhood Alliance from doing a good turn Saturday in Enslen Park. An estimated 30 to 40 volunteers started the first part of an upgrade to the Boy Scout Clubhouse in the park just north of downtown. They are repainting the clubhouse and plan additional improvements in spring to make it more of an indoor/outdoor venue to attract renters and events, a member of the alliance said. The park is off Enslen Avenue between Stoddard and West Morris avenues.

  Comments  