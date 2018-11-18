Neighborhood group giving Modesto park’s Boy Scout Clubhouse a makeover

Bad air didn’t keep members of the College Area Neighborhood Alliance from doing a good turn Saturday in Enslen Park. An estimated 30 to 40 volunteers started the first part of an upgrade to the Boy Scout Clubhouse in the park just north of downtown. They are repainting the clubhouse and plan additional improvements in spring to make it more of an indoor/outdoor venue to attract renters and events, a member of the alliance said. The park is off Enslen Avenue between Stoddard and West Morris avenues.
Modesto’s Enslen Park clubhouse gets makeover
November 18, 2018 12:52 PM
