He once owned a pool hall in Modesto. Now he’s in a hall of fame

Kim Davenport’s skill with a pool cue got him into the Billiard Congress of America Hall of Fame.
The former Modesto resident was inducted Oct. 26 in Norfolk, Va.. He was Player of the Year in 1990 and won 20 pro tour titles.
“You’ve got to have good hand-eye coordination, naturally,” Davenport said in a phone interview from the Atlanta area, where he now lives. Unfortunately, an eye injury in 2002 cut his career short.
Davenport was born in Oklahoma and grew up in Ceres. He had his first amateur win at a state tournament in 1980 and went on to earn dozens of other titles in the United States, Japan and Sweden.
Davenport was a co-owner of Championship Billiards on McHenry Avenue, which opened in 1991. It has since closed.
He stands alongside the likes of Rudolph “Minnesota Fats” Wanderone and Willie Mosconi in the hall of fame. This year’s other inductee was Gerda Hofstatter Gregerson, who excelled in her native Austria and later the United States.
Hospital volunteers help Samaritans
Volunteers at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock donated $10,000 to the United Samaritans Foundation, which works against hunger and homelessness in Stanislaus County.
The money came from sales at the hospital gift shop. The volunteers voted on where it should go.
Emanuel volunteers have raised more than $1.5 million since 1961. The money has gone to building funds, health care, scholarships and other needs.
The nearly 125 volunteers also guide patients and visitors around the hospital, help families in surgical waiting rooms, and aid employees on the patient care floors.
Save Mart helps, too
Shoppers at Save Mart and the affiliated FoodMaxx stores can once again donate to people in need.
The Modesto-based company has launched its annual holiday drive called Give, Share, Care. Customers at the checkout stands can give $2 to provide someone with breakfast, $3 for lunch or $5 for dinner. The donations will go to a food bank assigned to each store.
The drive will run through Dec. 28 at all of the stores. Last year, it raised about $326,000 for about 30 food banks in California and northern Nevada.
And finally ...
Nominations are being sought until Nov. 29 for the annual Best of Turlock awards. The Turlock Chamber of Commerce will present them on Dec. 13 at the Assyrian American Civic Club.
The awards include Citizen of the Year and others for people in education, agriculture, small business and other fields. More information is at www.turlockchamber.com or 209-632-2221.
