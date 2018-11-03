FFA teams at Modesto, Oakdale highs have travel plans after strong FFA finishes

Livestock judging teams from Modesto High School and Oakdale High School placed second in contests at the National FFA Organization’s annual convention.
The strong showings in Indianapolis in late October qualified the teams for a tour of Ireland and Scotland next June.
The Modesto High team competed in dairy evaluation, testing its knowledge of cattle health, housing, marketing and related topics. The team members are Emily Bavaro, Shianne Omlin, Sierra Omlin and Aspen Silva.
The Oakdale team competed in livestock evaluation, including beef cattle, sheep, swine and goats. The members are Dalton Breazeale, Grace Verdegaal, Blake Morgan, Kimber Tavares and Tavin Barry.
The top three finishers in FFA and 4-H are invited to the Royal Highland Show in Scotland and the Charleville Show in Ireland. The two-week trip also will include visits to farms and breeders and general sightseeing.
Ag leaders named
Three people from the Northern San Joaquin Valley were chosen for Class 49 of the California Agricultural Leadership Program:
- Brean Bettecourt is wholesale accounts manager for Bella Viva Orchards, a dried fruit producer near Hughson.
- Jake Wenger grows walnuts, almonds and corn west of Modesto and previously served on the Modesto Irrigation District board.
- Betty Lindeman of Los Banos is water resource supervisor for the James M. Stevinson dairy farm and general manager of the Stevinson Water District.
The 17-month program provides leadership training to 24 early and mid-career people in farming-related fields. It is funded by donations to the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation.
The foundation also presented a Profiles in Leadership Award to Paul Wenger, a Class 17 alumnus and father of Jake Wenger. The elder Wenger served as president of the California Farm Bureau Federation from 2009 to 2017.
And finally ...
Three employees of Haven Women’s Center of Stanislaus received an award from the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence.
Cristal Baez, Hend Saadeh and MaiBao Yang won the Bravery Award for their work with Haven’s “cultural responsiveness” group. It aims to enhance services for abuse survivors from diverse backgrounds.
The partnership presented the award at its annual meeting Monday, Oct. 29, in Anaheim.
Baez is manager of the Behavioral Health Services Domestic Violence Program. Saadeh is an advocate with the Family Justice Center/Domestic Violence Response Team. Yang is manager of the Family Justice Program.
