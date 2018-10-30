Bill Engvall, Messina, theater and more to keep you entertained across Modesto region

Bill Engvall
Grammy-nominated Engvall is one of the top comedians in the country. He may be best known as part of the popular Blue Collar Comedy concert films, and later reunited with Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy on the “Them Idiots Whirled Tour.”
WHEN: 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$79
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Jim Messina
One half of the 1970s hit-making duo Loggins & Messina, Jim Messina brings the group’s hits to the Gallo Center for the Arts. The duo has been credited with helping to create country rock with chart-toppers that include “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Thinking of You,” “Listen to a Country Song,” “Angry Eyes,” “Watching the River Run” and more.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$69
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
The Steeldrivers
Americana, country, bluegrass, blues, rock and soul are all part of the The Steeldrivers repertoire. Their group’s music is best compared to that of the Steep Canyon Rangers and Bela Fleck and the Flecktones.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$59.
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Chris Pucci
Operatic tenor Chris Pucci comes to Modesto as part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. Pucci made his Carnegie Hall debut at age 26, an alumnus of the Juilliard School of Music and the New York Metropolitan Opera Young Artist Program. As a student, he was selected by the Metropolitan Opera to study voice with Luciano Pavarotti.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4
WHERE: Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$25
ONLINE: sundaysatcbs.com
“Stand and Deliver”
Gallo Repertory Theatre presents the true story of an East Los Angeles teacher who surmounts overwhelming odds in his quest to turn inner-city students into whiz kids. Inspired by the Oscar-nominated film, the play is about Jaime Escalante, whose relentless drive pushed his students. Expect mild profanity in the show. There will be a pre-show lecture and discussion at 1 p.m. before the Saturday staging..
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Nov. 2-4
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$15.
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
