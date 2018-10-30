Funny man Bill Engvall returns to the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Bill Engvall, Messina, theater and more to keep you entertained across Modesto region

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

October 30, 2018 04:03 PM

BillEngvall.jpg
Bill Engvall

Grammy-nominated Engvall is one of the top comedians in the country. He may be best known as part of the popular Blue Collar Comedy concert films, and later reunited with Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy on the “Them Idiots Whirled Tour.”

WHEN: 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

JimMessina2017_9b.jpg
Classic pop artist Jim Messin will play the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Gallo Center for the Arts

Jim Messina

One half of the 1970s hit-making duo Loggins & Messina, Jim Messina brings the group’s hits to the Gallo Center for the Arts. The duo has been credited with helping to create country rock with chart-toppers that include “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Thinking of You,” “Listen to a Country Song,” “Angry Eyes,” “Watching the River Run” and more.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

IMG_steeldriversPR_0581_4_1_UTAGER0V_L289725600.JPG
Gallo Center for the Arts will present Americana-and-beyond group The Steeldrivers .
LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER

The Steeldrivers

Americana, country, bluegrass, blues, rock and soul are all part of the The Steeldrivers repertoire. Their group’s music is best compared to that of the Steep Canyon Rangers and Bela Fleck and the Flecktones.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$59.

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Chris Pucci

Operatic tenor Chris Pucci comes to Modesto as part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. Pucci made his Carnegie Hall debut at age 26, an alumnus of the Juilliard School of Music and the New York Metropolitan Opera Young Artist Program. As a student, he was selected by the Metropolitan Opera to study voice with Luciano Pavarotti.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4

WHERE: Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$25

ONLINE: sundaysatcbs.com

stand 02.jpg
Gallo Repertory Company will present “Stand and Deliver.”
Gallo Center for the Arts


“Stand and Deliver”

Gallo Repertory Theatre presents the true story of an East Los Angeles teacher who surmounts overwhelming odds in his quest to turn inner-city students into whiz kids. Inspired by the Oscar-nominated film, the play is about Jaime Escalante, whose relentless drive pushed his students. Expect mild profanity in the show. There will be a pre-show lecture and discussion at 1 p.m. before the Saturday staging..

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Nov. 2-4

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$15.

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

