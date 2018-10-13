The county’s Physician of the Year is also getting a statewide award

Dr. Silvia Diego, the reigning Physician of the Year in Stanislaus County, is getting a statewide honor, too.
She is receiving the Frederick K.M. Plessner Memorial Award, presented by the California Medical Association to someone “who best exemplifies the ethics and practice of a rural practitioner.” It is named for a late businessman who wanted to honor physicians serving low-income people.
The association is presenting the award at its annual House of Delegates meeting Saturday, Oct. 13, in Sacramento.
The Modesto Bee reported in March on Diego’s award from the Stanislaus Medical Society. She spent 18 years with Golden Valley Health Centers, a chain of nonprofit clinics in Stanislaus and Merced counties, half of them as chief medical officer.
Diego continues to serve low-income patients in her private practice, Family First Medical Care on Oakdale Road.
“Her heart is with the indigent, and she continues that with her private practice,” said Dr. Kathleen Eve , who nominated Diego for the county award. It is named for the late John Darroch, a neurosurgeon in Modesto.
Mattos wins Good Egg
Bill Mattos, longtime president of the California Poultry Federation in Modesto, received the annual Good Egg Award.
It was presented Thursday, Oct. 11, at the 56th annual Good Egg Breakfast at the DoubleTree Hotel. The state’s egg industry puts on the event, which features custom-made omelets and raises scholarship money for agriculture students.
The surprise award can go to industry leaders or to others who are community-minded. Mattos has led his group since 1991. He has been publisher of the West Side Index newspaper in Newman and served on the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors.
The presenter, Marty Jakosa of Foster Farms, noted Mattos’ work against taxes on certain industry supplies and a campaign against federal rules that allowed deep-frozen chicken from out of state to be labeled as “fresh.”
The breakfast is sponsored by the federation, the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau and the Pacific Egg and Poultry Association.
Educators thank businesses
Stanislaus Partners in Education honored businesses that have worked with schools to get people into jobs.
The program held its annual luncheon Thursday, Oct. 11, to present two countywide awards and several others.
The Peter Johansen Award went to Tom Chagnon, who is retiring after 12 years as county superintendent of schools. The county Office of Education honored Nasco, a school and farm supply company that had a Modesto store until recently.
School districts around the county presented their own awards to businesses that have helped with their missions.
And finally ...
The Names of Note feature seems like the right place to publicize an effort to name a downtown Modesto building that’s being turned into an educational complex.
It’s the former Modesto Bee building at 1325 H St., a full-block property purchased in 2016 by the county Office of Education. Part of the building already is training people for local jobs, including the Valley Occupational Learning and Technical Institute, or VOLT. The rest will become home to the county office’s Child and Family Services and Educational Options divisions.
Suggestions for the building name will be taken until midnight Oct. 23 via an online form at www.stancoe.org/1325. It includes the county office policy on naming buildings. A committee will make recommendations for a possible vote by the county Board of Education on Nov. 13.
The Bee relocated to 948 11th St. about a year ago.
