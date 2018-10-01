Former Turlock Police sergeant to become Angels Camp chief

A former Turlock Police sergeant is slated to become the new chief of the Angels Camp Police Department.
Scott Ellis started his career as an officer in Angels Camp in 2000 then went to Turlock Police Department in 2001. He worked in Turlock for 16 years, promoting to corporal in July 2010 and sergeant in December 2011.
Ellis left Turlock in February 2017 and worked as a program manager for a private security company before returning to Angels Camp as a sergeant in June, according to a press release from the city.
Ellis was among five applicants considered before a selection committee, according to the Union Democrat. His salary will be $106,870.40 plus benefits, according to the paper.
He is expected to be sworn in at the city’s next council meeting on Tuesday.
