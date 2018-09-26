Kidnapping suspect booked into jail; awaiting arraignment

John Cosso, suspected of forcibly taking his 6-year-old son from the boy’s mother, has been booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on kidnapping and other charges.
A court date has not yet been set for Cosso, who is jailed with bail set at $300,000. In addition to the kidnapping charge, he faces charges of domestic violence, child endangerment and burglary.
Cosso, 41, was taken into custody along with his 17-year-old son in Dublin on Tuesday morning, nearly 24 hours after a violent incident in which Jayce Cosso was taken from his north Modesto home.
Authorities said Cosso was accompanied by five other people, including his teenage son, when he went to the home of Kimberly Valente on Monday morning. The suspects broke through the door of the home, assaulted family members and took off with Jayce, according to Valente’s sisters.
On Wednesday, Modesto police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said there was no update on the identities or whereabouts of the man and three women who allegedly were with Cosso during the kidnapping.
Police found Jayce at a motel with his father; officers returned the boy to his mother Tuesday afternoon. John Cosso’s teenage son, Dominic, was booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall.
Tuesday night, Valente posted her gratitude on Facebook with a photo of the little boy:
“He’s home safe, you guys. Don’t ever underestimate the power of prayer, faith, goodness. I cannot begin to express my gratitude to the thousands of people that took a PERSONAL interest in my boy. Personal. I am touched and I couldn’t even begin to express in words what I feel for all of you.
“There are so many messages to respond to ... please know we’re appreciative ... The team of law enforcement, investigators, and missing persons - I could never repay ... the media - beautiful job keeping it real. Forever in appreciation.”
Comments