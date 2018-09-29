Community Brunch brings about half a million to five nonprofits

They’re still counting, but it looks like the annual Community Brunch raised about $500,000 for five causes in the Modesto area.
More than 1,500 people turned out for the Sept. 23 event at Modesto Centre Plaza, where 10 chefs cooked up omelets, crepes, fajitas and other fare.
The proceeds from ticket sales and other fund-raising will be split by the Salvation Army, the Stanislaus County Education Foundation, the Police Activities League, the Society for disAbilities and Without Permission, which fights sex trafficking.
“It was wonderful to see our guests enjoying themselves and the great entertainment as they gave back to their community,” founder Dan Costa said in an e-mail. “This year, we broke all records for sponsorships from local businesses and attendance.”
Costa, an entrepreneur with long restaurant experience, was one of 10 chefs preparing the brunch. The others were Fernando Gomez, John Surla, Roman Wagner, Leroy Walker, Simrin Gill, Stanley Dimond, Vincent Alvarado, Jaime Alderete and Mike Nelson.
The organizers relied heavily on donated food and drink and volunteers for the brunch.
Covenant will get award, new name
Covenant Village of Turlock, a senior community on North Olive Avenue, will get an award for a program that helps keep residents safe.
BETA Healthcare Group, which provides medial liability insurance, will honor Covenant for weekly meetings aimed at preventing falls and problems with weight, skin and hydration. The BETA GEMS award will be presented Oct. 18 in San Diego.
The community is one of 16 around the nation owned by Covenant Retirement Communities Inc., a ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church.
As of 2019, it will be renamed Covenant Living of Turlock as part of a rebranding that has already changed the corporate name to Covenant Living Communities and Services.
And finally ...
Amanda Rawson Hill of Atwater had her debut children’s novel, “The Three Rules of Everyday Magic,” published Tuesday. It is available through Amazon, IndieBound and Barnes and Noble, which held a launch party at its Merced store at noon Saturday. The publisher is Boyds Mills Press, an imprint of Highlights magazine.
