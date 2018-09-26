Modesto native a finalist at legendary SF Comedy competition coming to Gallo Center

Laughs, times five
A Modesto native finds himself back home this weekend, one of five up-and-coming comics at the Gallo Center. Kris Tinkle, a 1993 graduate of Beyer High School, is among the finalists in the annual SF Comedy Competition. Local judges send their winning picks on to the finale, held in San Francisco on Sunday. Note: expect adult content.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29
Cosmic origins
Modesto Area Partners in Science (MAPS) brings its next program to the MJC campus, “Colliding Black Holes, Exploding Stars and the Cosmic Origin of the Elements,” led by Dan Kasen, associate professor of physics and astronomy at University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28
WHERE: Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule
Fine old folk
The Kingston Trio enjoyed success during the folk music boom of the 1950s and ’60s. Bob Shane, the sole living founder, has given his blessing to the current lineup of Josh Reynolds, son of original founding member Nick Reynolds, Nick’s cousin Mike Marvin and Tim Gorelangton, a lifelong friend of Josh and Mike.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$49
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Martial arts
The Chinese Warriors of Peking bring their martial arts show set during the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644) to the Gallo Center. The program of acrobatics, juggling, weapons handling and live stage combat tells the tale of two rival martial arts disciplines competing in the ancient Chinese capital of Peking.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$49
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
All about country
Country musician Rodney Crowell brings his country sound to the Gallo Center. Best known for “Diamonds & Dirt,” his 1988 album that yielded five No. 1 country hits, Crowell also has written for Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, George Strait, Tim McGraw and Keith Urban.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$59
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Valley food, Valley wine
The Stanislaus State Agriculture Department and Friends of the Fair Foundation present the 16th annual Tastes of the Valley. Hilmar Cheese and other food vendors and restaurants will join 20 wineries as well as craft brews for an evening of tastings.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4
WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. 900 N. Broadway, Turlock
TICKETS: $50
ONLINE: www.stancofair.com
Comments