Man hit by train in Turlock taken to hospital by Medi-Flight

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

September 15, 2018 03:42 PM

A pedestrian struck by a train on Saturday afternoon in Turlock was flown out by air ambulance with major injuries.

According to Turlock Police Sgt. Steve Rodrigues, officers responded at around 1:30 p.m. to a report of a train hitting a pedestrian at the tracks at Fulkerth Road and Golden State Boulevard.

The victim is an adult white male, Rodrigues said, who was taken to a hospital by Medi-Flight with life-threatening injuries.

He said there was no information Saturday afternoon about why the man was walking near the train or details regarding how he was struck.

The roadways around Front Street and Fulkerth Road had been closed after the accident but Rodrigues said at around 3:30 p.m. that they were expected to be reopened shortly.

