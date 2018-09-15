The culture of the Assyrian people is being celebrated this weekend in Turlock as the Holy Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East, Diocese of California holds its annual festival. The Assyrian Fest kicked off Saturday with food, historical exhibits, live entertainment and a kids zone. It continues with the same on Sunday. The event runs 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, in Turlock. Entry is $1.
Celebrating the Assyrian culture
September 15, 2018 04:40 PM
The culture of the Assyrian people is being celebrated this weekend in Turlock as the Holy Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East, Diocese of California holds its annual festival. The Assyrian Fest kicked off Saturday with food, historical exhibits, live entertainment and a kids zone. It continues with the same on Sunday. The event runs 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, in Turlock. Entry is $1.
