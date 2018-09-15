Bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East Mar Awa Royel greets people during the Assyrian Festival in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East Mar Awa Royel greets people during the Assyrian Festival in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
Bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East Mar Awa Royel greets people during the Assyrian Festival in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Latest News

Celebrating the Assyrian culture

Modesto Bee Staff

September 15, 2018 04:40 PM

The culture of the Assyrian people is being celebrated this weekend in Turlock as the Holy Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East, Diocese of California holds its annual festival. The Assyrian Fest kicked off Saturday with food, historical exhibits, live entertainment and a kids zone. It continues with the same on Sunday. The event runs 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, in Turlock. Entry is $1.

  Comments  