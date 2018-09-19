The weekend’s coming, we’ve got you covered. The best in Modesto region entertainment

Egyptian Fest
This annual celebration of Egyptian culture features music, authentic food, a bazaar, tours of the Coptic Church grounds, a pharaoh photo studio, activities for the kids and a boutique.
WHEN: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23
WHERE: Sunday. St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 315 Orange Ave., Ripon
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-599-3310
Pride in the Park
The Central Valley Pride Center presents its MoPride celebration on Saturday at John Thurman Field. The event, a celebration of the region’s LGBT community, promises plenty of entertainment including several bands and drag shows, food vendors, community resources, shopping and more.
WHEN: 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22
WHERE: John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto
ADMISSION: $5
ONLINE: mopride.org
Tacos and Tequila
This fundraiser for the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock features a night of tequila tasting, Taco Truck Lager, margaritas, tacos, makers tables and more. The event celebrates the current exhibition “Posada & the Mexican Penny Press,” an exhibition of prints – including broadsides, newspaper illustrations, game boards and chapbooks – by José Guadalupe Posada and his contemporaries, which runs through Oct. 7.
WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock
TICKETS: $60
ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org
Dixie’s Tupperware Party
Dixie Longate is a fast-talking Tupperware Lady who brings to the Gallo Center her funny tales, heartfelt accounts, giveaways, audience participation and an assortment of Tupperware sold on stage. Warning, this comedy show includes adult content.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$40
ONLINE: galloarts.org
“Yankee Tavern”
A “mind-bending” take on the traditional a-man-walks-into-a-bar tale continues its run at Prospect Theatre Project. “Yankee Tavern” is billed as a thriller and a nail-biter that brings together the tragedy of the Sept. 11 attacks, a conspiracy theorist and a wedding in the planning stages.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 30
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25 general, $10 students and active military
ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org
