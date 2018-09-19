Latest News

The weekend’s coming, we’ve got you covered. The best in Modesto region entertainment

September 19, 2018 12:25 PM

The Egyptian Festival returns this weekend to St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church in Ripon.
Egyptian Fest

This annual celebration of Egyptian culture features music, authentic food, a bazaar, tours of the Coptic Church grounds, a pharaoh photo studio, activities for the kids and a boutique.

WHEN: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23

WHERE: Sunday. St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 315 Orange Ave., Ripon

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-599-3310

MoPride returns Saturday to John Thurman Field, a celebration of the region’s LGBT community.
Pride in the Park

The Central Valley Pride Center presents its MoPride celebration on Saturday at John Thurman Field. The event, a celebration of the region’s LGBT community, promises plenty of entertainment including several bands and drag shows, food vendors, community resources, shopping and more.

WHEN: 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22

WHERE: John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto

ADMISSION: $5

ONLINE: mopride.org

“Posada & the Mexican Penny Press,” an exhibition of prints by José Guadalupe Posada and his contemporaries, continues at the Carnegie Arts Center.
Carnegie Arts Center

Tacos and Tequila

This fundraiser for the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock features a night of tequila tasting, Taco Truck Lager, margaritas, tacos, makers tables and more. The event celebrates the current exhibition “Posada & the Mexican Penny Press,” an exhibition of prints – including broadsides, newspaper illustrations, game boards and chapbooks – by José Guadalupe Posada and his contemporaries, which runs through Oct. 7.

WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21

WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock

TICKETS: $60

ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org

Dixie’s Tupperware Party comes this weekend to the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Gallo Center for the Arts

Dixie’s Tupperware Party

Dixie Longate is a fast-talking Tupperware Lady who brings to the Gallo Center her funny tales, heartfelt accounts, giveaways, audience participation and an assortment of Tupperware sold on stage. Warning, this comedy show includes adult content.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25-$40

ONLINE: galloarts.org

Jack Souza, Amber Fowler, Teddy Snyder and Nick Zagone star in “Yankee Tavern.”
Eric Bjerke, Sr. Prospect Theater Project

“Yankee Tavern”

A “mind-bending” take on the traditional a-man-walks-into-a-bar tale continues its run at Prospect Theatre Project. “Yankee Tavern” is billed as a thriller and a nail-biter that brings together the tragedy of the Sept. 11 attacks, a conspiracy theorist and a wedding in the planning stages.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 30

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25 general, $10 students and active military

ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org

