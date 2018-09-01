Ready for fall? Newman definitely is, celebrating the changing season this weekend.

While autumn officially remains a few weeks away, that isn’t stopping the West Side community of Newman from heralding the upcoming season this weekend.
The Newman Fall Festival marks its 48th annual celebration this year and continues Sunday with a host of events and activities. A parade begins 11 a.m. on Mariposa Street and then travels along Main Street. After, a carnival will be open from noon to 11 p.m. at Pioneer Park.
Other events throughout Sunday include activities for children, arts and crafts booths, food, live entertainment and a car show. From 8 to 10 p.m. county singer Rob Ely performs at the park gazebo. Admission to the festival is free; Pioneer Park is at 1250 Tulare St., Newman.
