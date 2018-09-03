Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in Modesto and Turlock donated 20 bikes to the West Modesto Boys & Girls Club in Modesto, Calif., August 31, 2018.
Bikes - and smiles - donated to Modesto Boys & Girls Club

By Patty Guerra

pguerra@modbee.com

September 03, 2018 02:45 PM

Some children on Modesto’s west side will be getting brand-new bicycles, thanks to a donation from the Lowe’s Home Improvement stores from Modesto and Turlock.

On Friday, the home store giant presented the West Modesto Boys & Girls Club with bicycles.

The donation is part of “Lowe’s Heroes,” a volunteer program in which employees adopt nonprofit groups.

“We thank our partner Lowe’s for their kind support of our Clubs.,” Club Director Craig Ward said in a news release. “Their contribution will be impactful knowing that for some members, this will be their first bicycle.”

