Bikes - and smiles - donated to Modesto Boys & Girls Club

Some children on Modesto’s west side will be getting brand-new bicycles, thanks to a donation from the Lowe’s Home Improvement stores from Modesto and Turlock.
On Friday, the home store giant presented the West Modesto Boys & Girls Club with bicycles.
The donation is part of “Lowe’s Heroes,” a volunteer program in which employees adopt nonprofit groups.
“We thank our partner Lowe’s for their kind support of our Clubs.,” Club Director Craig Ward said in a news release. “Their contribution will be impactful knowing that for some members, this will be their first bicycle.”
Comments