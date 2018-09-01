MJC student joins board that oversees all 114 of state’s community colleges

Gov. Jerry Brown has appointed Alexis Zaragoza, a student at Modesto Junior College, to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors.
The Patterson resident will serve as a nonvoting member in the first half of her two-year term and have full voting powers in the second half. The 17-member body sets overall policy for 72 college districts with their own boards.
In a news release, statewide Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley said the two student board members are “tasked with voicing the perspectives and challenges of our more than 2.1 million students.”
Zaragoza is vice president of the Associated Students of MJC and has completed honors studies in political science with Professor Kerri Stephens.
Zaragoza is also a member of the MJC Freedom Forum and the Patterson Progressive Alliance. She was a field organizer for Josh Harder’s congressional campaign this year.
Zaragoza is the second MJC student to serve on the state board. Andrew Campbell of Oakdale did it in 2015 and 2016.
Small business network has new leader
Kurtis Clark has been named executive director of the Central California Small Business Development Center Network, which works to create jobs in 14 counties.
Clark spent the past 15 years as director of a center serving Stanislaus, Merced, Tuolumne and Mariposa counties. His new job adds San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Kern, Inyo and Mono counties.
The network estimates that it has created or retained about 10,000 jobs while generating about $435 million in loans and equity since 2003. It operates under the University of California, Merced.
“(Clark) has an incredible knowledge of the region,” said Sam Traina, vice chancellor for research and economic development. “I am confident he will increase the impact of the SBDC throughout Central California.”
Clark succeeds Diane Howerton, who retired after 10 years with the network.
They’re good at giving
The Association of Fundraising Professionals will hold a Nov. 8 luncheon in Modesto to recognize donors and people who work in this field.
The annual awards are for the Yosemite Chapter, which takes in Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Merced and Tuolumne counties. It is a celebration of National Philanthropy Day. The awards:
● Outstanding Philanthropist: Bruno family
● Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Janice Lucero, Community Hospice
● Outstanding Youth Philanthropist: Erin Benning, student
● Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Kathy Hobby, Stanislaus County Office of Education
● Outstanding Corporate Donor: Modesto Toyota
● Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation, Service Organization or Nonprofit: Modesto Sunrise Rotary Club
● Lifetime Achievement: Jacqueline Foret
The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Gallo Center for the Arts, 10th and I streets. Tickets are $45 per person or $500 to sponsor a table of 10. Contact Amber Flores for reservations at 209-338-5032 or aflores@galloarts.org.
And finally ...
Inez Lewis of Hughson received a Daily Points of Light award for her 11 years of volunteer work with Community Hospice. The award, created by President George H. W. Bush, goes to a person or group each weekday.
Lewis was the 6,329th honoree, on Aug. 17. She has visited patients at their homes and the Alexander Cohen Hospice House, and educated people around the Central Valley about this end-of-life option.
Names of Note recognizes individuals and organizations for their achievements and contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.
Comments