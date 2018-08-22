Tomato truck spills load on Highway 33 north of Westley

A truck carrying just-harvested tomatoes overturned Wednesday afternoon on Highway 33 north of Westley, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The initial report said it was a minor-injury accident, but details were not available. The spill closed both directions of the highway at Gaffney Road, and at least one car got stuck in the mess.
CHP was dispatched at 4:13 p.m. to the scene. The road was still closed as of 5:45 p.m., according to the California Department of Transportation.
Tomato trucks are a common summertime sight in the Northern San Joaquin Valley, which has several canneries taking in the region’s crop.
