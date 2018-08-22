Amy Grant will be the inaugural performer at the new Fruit Yard Amphitheatre in Modesto.
Amy Grant opens new Fruit Yard amphitheater; more entertainment in the Modesto region

By Pat Clark

August 22, 2018 01:51 PM

Amy Grant

Grammy-winning crossover Christian artist Amy Grant will be the inaugural performer at the new Fruit Yard Amphitheatre. Grant brings her many hits to the outdoor venue along with Tim Timmons in the grand opening concert.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24

WHERE: 7948 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto

TICKETS: $33 general admission lawn seating, $45-$75 for reserved

ONLINE: www.thefruityardevents.com.

Hawaiian sounds

Aloha Hawaii brings music of the islands to the Gallo Center for the Arts this weekend. The show features 88-year-old Larry Rivera, known as “Kauai’s Living Treasure,” as well as Grammy-nominated Kahulanui “Kings Of Swing” and fire knife dancer Maritza Canto.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

IMG_Antsy_McClain_6_1_AL90R0KL_L248846321 (1).JPG
Antsy McClain brings his storytelling music to the West Side Theatre in Newman.
Courtesy of Antsy McClain Antsy McClain

Antsy McClain

Antsy McClain and the Trailer Park Troubadours take their popular show to the West Side Theatre in Newman. Expect plenty of music and humor from storytelling performer McClain.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

WHERE: West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman

TICKETS: $25-$28

ONLINE: www.westsidetheatre.org

AA VGT 15_05.JPG
Alex Lucero sings with Live Again as they perform during 2015 talent competition at the Gallo Center.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Music at the State

The State Theatre in Modesto brings in Alex Lucero & Live Again along with The Joint Chiefs for an evening of mucic. Lucero and band bring music influenced by R&B and soul of the 1960s and ‘70s. The Joint Chiefs fuses funk, acid jazz and classic R&B.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

WHERE: State Theatre

TICKETS: $30

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

IMG_emoji_6_1_BAD9CAVK_L372464755.JPG
Hacker emoji Jailbreak (Ilana Glazer), exuberant Gene (T.J. Miller) and his handy best friend Hi-5 (James Corden) embark on the app-venture of a lifetime in “Emoji Movie.”
Sony Pictures Animation


Outdoor movie night

The city of Modesto presents family friendly movies under the stars on Friday evenings. This week it’s the animated film “Emoji Movie.” Movies begin at dusk.

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 24.

WHERE: Mancini Bowl, Graceada Park, Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-577-5344

