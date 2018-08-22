Amy Grant opens new Fruit Yard amphitheater; more entertainment in the Modesto region

Amy Grant
Grammy-winning crossover Christian artist Amy Grant will be the inaugural performer at the new Fruit Yard Amphitheatre. Grant brings her many hits to the outdoor venue along with Tim Timmons in the grand opening concert.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24
WHERE: 7948 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto
TICKETS: $33 general admission lawn seating, $45-$75 for reserved
ONLINE: www.thefruityardevents.com.
Hawaiian sounds
Aloha Hawaii brings music of the islands to the Gallo Center for the Arts this weekend. The show features 88-year-old Larry Rivera, known as “Kauai’s Living Treasure,” as well as Grammy-nominated Kahulanui “Kings Of Swing” and fire knife dancer Maritza Canto.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Antsy McClain
Antsy McClain and the Trailer Park Troubadours take their popular show to the West Side Theatre in Newman. Expect plenty of music and humor from storytelling performer McClain.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25
WHERE: West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman
TICKETS: $25-$28
ONLINE: www.westsidetheatre.org
Music at the State
The State Theatre in Modesto brings in Alex Lucero & Live Again along with The Joint Chiefs for an evening of mucic. Lucero and band bring music influenced by R&B and soul of the 1960s and ‘70s. The Joint Chiefs fuses funk, acid jazz and classic R&B.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25
WHERE: State Theatre
TICKETS: $30
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Outdoor movie night
The city of Modesto presents family friendly movies under the stars on Friday evenings. This week it’s the animated film “Emoji Movie.” Movies begin at dusk.
WHEN: Friday, Aug. 24.
WHERE: Mancini Bowl, Graceada Park, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-577-5344
