Grass fire tangles traffic on I-205 near Tracy

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

August 13, 2018 07:33 PM

A grass fire clogged traffic on Interstate 205 near Tracy on Monday afternoon, for a time shutting both directions of the highway.

As of 7:20 p.m., eastbound traffic was still reduced to two lanes from MacArthur Drive to Interstate 5, according to Caltrans. The rest of the route was open.

The fire started just before 3 p.m. in the center divider of the highway, a key link for commuters to the Bay Area. Downed power lines forced the continued closure of part of the eastbound lanes into evening.

