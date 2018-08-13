Grass fire tangles traffic on I-205 near Tracy

A grass fire clogged traffic on Interstate 205 near Tracy on Monday afternoon, for a time shutting both directions of the highway.
As of 7:20 p.m., eastbound traffic was still reduced to two lanes from MacArthur Drive to Interstate 5, according to Caltrans. The rest of the route was open.
The fire started just before 3 p.m. in the center divider of the highway, a key link for commuters to the Bay Area. Downed power lines forced the continued closure of part of the eastbound lanes into evening.
