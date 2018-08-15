Marcello Longstreth (1) of Gregori High looks for a hole and a few more yards. Franklin of Elk Grove traveled to Gregori High for round 1 of playoffs Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Marcello Longstreth (1) of Gregori High looks for a hole and a few more yards. Franklin of Elk Grove traveled to Gregori High for round 1 of playoffs Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com
Marcello Longstreth (1) of Gregori High looks for a hole and a few more yards. Franklin of Elk Grove traveled to Gregori High for round 1 of playoffs Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

Latest News

The Bee, Scorestream partnering to give readers real-time scores on Friday nights

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

August 15, 2018 08:29 AM

The Modesto Bee is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time game reporting and scoring information for Stanislaus District high school football results.

On game nights, you’ll find live, up-to-the-minute scores here from high school football teams like the Downey Knights, Gregori Jaguars, Central Catholic Raiders, Oakdale Mustangs and others across our local coverage area.

To submit scores, photos and video from a game, download the ScoreStream app. Schools covered include all of Modesto’s public and private schools, as well as those throughout Stanislaus County, Ripon, Escalon and more.

Listed are the Week 1 games.

  Comments  